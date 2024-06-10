41 people have died due to sunstroke in Odisha so far: Health Director 

Bhubaneswar: As per the data of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the sunstroke death toll in Odisha now stands at 41, informed Health Director Nilakantha Mishra.

While briefing to the media persons, Odisha Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said that a total of 151 alleged sunstroke death cases were reported till date. While 41 cases of deaths due to sunstroke have been confirmed, 73 other alleged cases are being investigated. The family members of some deceased persons, however, did not agree for postmortem and took away the bodies,” he added.

“Yesterday, 16 people suffering due to heat-related deceases were admitted at different hospitals of the state and as many as 2269 people who suffered from heat-related sicknesses were discharged from hospitals after their treatment,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the heatwave conditions in the State would continue for some more days and the maximum temperature likely to rise upto 45 degree Celsius in next couple of days.