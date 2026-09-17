40,000 tribal students of KISS come together to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 40,000 tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University came together with smiles, gratitude and heartfelt prayers.

The Prime Minister’s contributions towards the nation, his emphasis on education and empowerment, and his vision for an inclusive and developed India continue to inspire young minds.

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At KISS, where education is a pathway to hope and opportunity, the students marked this special day with warmth and joy, extending their heartfelt wishes for his good health, happiness and long life.

The 40,000 young hearts at KISS expressed their heartfelt birthday greetings to Modi and prayed so that he may continue to inspire and touch many more lives through his journey of service to the nation.