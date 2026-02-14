40-member delegation of Buddhist teachers from Bhutan visits KIIT and KISS, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A 40-member delegation of Buddhist teachers from Bhutan has visited KIIT and KISS to further strengthen the educational ties and relations between India and Bhutan.

The delegation, sent by the Bhutanese government to KIIT and KISS to participate in a 10-day exchange program, visited KIIT and KISS. They will also visit various historical places in Odisha like Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri, Udaygiri.

On this occasion, in a spiritual learning session organized today, a comprehensive discussion on spirituality was held between the Bhutanese delegation and KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant. During the discussion, Dr. Samant explained to them about education, karma and prarabdha, and the art of giving, etc.

He said, “If you cannot make some people happy in your life, then you have done very little in your life.” Dr. Samanta said that education and reform are indispensable in this day and age.

Elaborating on the Art of Giving, Dr. Samanta said that the Art of Giving is a philosophy of life. There is joy in giving. Therefore, life is happy when you can help others in any way, he said.

Through this program, Buddhist teachers will strengthen their skills in combining traditional knowledge with contemporary educational practices.

The Buddhist teachers said that the KIIT and KISS visit gave them an opportunity to learn a lot. They called the KIIT and KISS visit “a golden opportunity” and praised the KIIT and KISS education campaign.

