40 maoists killed in encounter in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, death toll likely to rise further

Malkangiri: As many as 40 Maoists were killed in an encounter in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, said latest reports on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of large number of Maoists, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) launched an anti-Maoist operation yesterday in a forest along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border of Chhattisgarh.

However, they came across the red rebels following which a heavy exchange of fire ensued between the two groups. Till the filing of this report, all security personnel are safe while the bodies of 40 Maoists along with several assault rifles including AK series and other weapons were recovered from the forest.

The death toll of the Maoists is likely to increase as search operation by the security forces is still underway, informed Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on October 4, briefed on the success achieved by the police. In a self-made video, he congratulated the police personnel for the successful operation. Following this, he exuded confidence in eliminating Naxalism from the state.

“It’s a big operation. I congratulate all the police personnel and I bow to their valour… Naxalism is taking its last breath… Naxalism is certainly going to be eliminated from the state…Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the state twice in nine months regarding Naxalism and he has this resolve that we have to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026,” said Vishnu Deo Sai.