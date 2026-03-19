40 hospitalised after snake was found in Dalma during community feast in Pattamundai

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Pattamundai: Around 40 people were hospitalised after consuming Dalma, in which they reportedly found a snake, which was served during a community feast at Bhagvat Saptaha in Ward No 10 of Pattamundai municipality of Kendrapara district.

As per sources, the food was being served to atleast 400 people attending the religious event. Some people noticed the dead snake in the Dalma, triggering fear at the venue.

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After the news spread, the people who had consumed the Dalma rushed to the Pattamundai sub-divisional hospital for medical check-up. Others were standing in a queue at the hospital to undergo medical examination, as precautionary measure.

The doctors conducted check-ups of those affected and no serious illness were reported.