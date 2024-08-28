4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Bhubaneswar, probe begins

Bhubaneswar: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a slum under the Airport Police station limits of the State Capital City Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

If sources are to be believed, the youth, who is said to be the neighbour, lured the minor girl by offering a chocolate and took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members, the Airport Police reached the slum and started an investigation by detaining the accused youth for interrogation.

The girl was also sent to the hospital for medical examination, said sources adding that further probe of the crime is underway.