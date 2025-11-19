4-year-old dies after swallowing toy in chips packet in Daringbadi

Daringbadi: A miniature toy, kept in chips packet, turned out to be fatal for a four-year-old boy who mistakenly swallowed it in Musumahapada under Brahmani police limits in Daringbadi.

The child, who unsuspectingly chewed and swallowed the plastic gun in the packet while playing in the corn field, choked to death.

The boy was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Daringbadi where he was declared brought dead.

A case under relevant sections pertaining to unnatural death was registered in connection with the incident.

A pall of gloom has descended in the entire village following sad demise of the child.