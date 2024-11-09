4-year graduation courses to commence from this academic session in Odisha as per NEP 2020

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to introduce 4-year graduation courses as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation from this academic session. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has taken the decision, said a note released from the office of the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The Government of Odisha has approved the introduction of this new curriculum in all government universities and affiliated colleges under the Higher Education Department. This initiative is intended to bring many changes in the education system of the state.

As per the new education policy 2020, Odisha is going to start a four-year graduation course, in which certificate, diploma, degree, and degree Honours will be awarded to eligible students after each year.

State-level credit framework has been prepared based on the credit framework provided by UGC. It will also provide appropriate credit along with opportunities for skill development and internships.

Credits will also be given for Community service, extracurricular activities, NCC and NSS. This will allow students to complete their degree course within 7 years by choosing their own subjects and entering and exiting higher education institutions multiple times.

As per the new education policy 2020, steps are being taken to make the higher education system of Odisha more qualitative, autonomous and inclusive. It aims to promote research and innovation through various schemes, practice-based learning and skills development through internships with industry. The course will be made more employment oriented and as per industry requirements.

For this for now, 2 skill development courses, 112 multi-disciplinary courses, 14 vocational courses, 56 value added courses and 84 skill development courses have been approved for 40 graduate core subjects with detailed model syllabus.

This will enable the universities under the higher education department of the state government to implement the national curriculum as per the new syllabus and credit framework.