4 web journalists arrested for loot in Kalahandi, see details here

Kalahandi: As many as four web journalists and a shopkeeper were arrested for looting money in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Tuesday.

They have been arrested in a robbery incident that took place under Bhavanipatna Sadar police station area of ​​Kalahandi district. Sadar police station has arrested four web journalists and a businessman and is continuing the investigation in this regard.

According to the information on October 2, a businessman of Kantbanji had complained of being looted off lakhs of rupees by being stopping by a group of robbers. A case was registered in Bhavanipatna Sadar police station.

On Sunday evening, the Santala police arrested two people while they were trying to escape. In this incident, the police detained and interrogated four web journalists and arrested them today. While the other accused involved in the incident are still missing. The police are still investigating into the matter. The police suspect about eight people were involved in the incident.