4-Month-Old Baby Girl Succumbs After Snake Bite in Keonjhar of Odisha

Anandpur: A mother was sleeping with her four-month-old daughter at night in her house. The little girl started crying all of a sudden confusing everyone, thinking what would happen to a baby girl sleeping peacefully. The mother then calmed her daughter and put her back to sleep. But the mother was unaware about the fact that her daughter would be leaving her all alone. She was not aware of the thing that has happened to her daughter in the night’s darkness.

After some hours, the baby girl’s condition worsened. The family then immediately rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead. The doctor informed that the reason behind the sudden demise of the baby is the poisonous snake bite at night. Such a sorrowful incident reportedly took place in Ghatuan village that comes under Anandpur Police Station of Keonjhar district.

According to the reports, the deceased baby girl is said to be the daughter of Chandan Majhi who is a resident of Ghatuan village. The little one lost her life while sleeping right next to her mother. The trauma that the mother would be going through right now is beyond anyone’s imagination. The whole village is mourning the death of the little one as the tragic news traveled all over the region, say reports.