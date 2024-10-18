4 miscreants arrested with theft valuable Railway properties in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough, the Cuttack unit of Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested as many as four persons on charges of stealing valuable Railway properties last night.

The Officers and staff of the Cuttack RPF conducted a night checking at various places to prevent crime and criminal activities against Railway materials as well as passengers.

During night checking, the RPF team got information that, some outsiders entering in Railway store for stealing of some valuable Railway items, which were kept inside the store near the OMP Fly Over Bridge Railway colony.

Accordingly, the RPF team conducted raid and arrested four offenders with the seizure of some valuable Railway materials. On interrogation they confessed their guilty and accepted that, they entered inside the Railway store to commit theft of recovered Railway materials.

In this regard a case vide No.15/2024, dated -18.10.2024, u/s -3(a) Railway Properties (unlawful possession) Act has been registered against them and the arrested Offenders before the Court.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bholanath Rout, of Kaimati village in Dhenkanal, presently living in Balisahi of Cuttack, Deepak Muduli of Uttara Balakati of Khurda, presently living in Gadu Mulia under Puri Ghat police station of Cuttack, Bhalu Das of CDA-13 area in Cuttack and Alekha Naik of Kankinali of Angul district, currently living at Gol Bazar of Cuttack.