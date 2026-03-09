4 killed, 2 critically injured in bike-bolero collision in Bargarh

Advertisement

Bargarh: In a tragic road accident, four people were killed and two others were critically injured after a collision between motorcycles and a Bolero vehicle at Mehena Chhak on the Godbhaga-Mahulpali road in Bargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, six youths were travelling on two motorcycles when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that four of them died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

According to the reports the youths are believed to be from Ghati Jampali village under Binika police limits in Subarnapur district of Odisha.

Advertisement

Police have detained the Bolero driver and are questioning him regarding the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been kept at a hospital in Burla. The two injured persons have also been admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Rushuda outpost police have launched an investigation into the incident. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed.

Also Read: Odisha Assembly set to witness fresh showdown as ruling and opposition parties lock horns