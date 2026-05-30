4 injured in lightning strike at Angul village

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Angul: Four persons were seriously injured after a lightning strike hit a house in Baluakata village under Angul Sadar police station limits on Friday amid a Kalbaisakhi thunderstorm.

The injured have been identified as Saroj Gochhayat, his wife Kalpana Gochhayat, Suryakanta Naik, and Saraswati Gochhayat, all residents of Baluakata village. They were rescued and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Angul for treatment.

According to reports, several parts of Angul district witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Friday. At the time of the incident, the four victims were sitting in the courtyard of Saroj Gochhayat’s house when lightning struck the electrical board of the residence.

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The impact of the strike reportedly damaged the electrical board and exposed all four individuals to the lightning current. As a result, they sustained serious injuries and collapsed on the spot.

Family members immediately rushed to their aid and transported them to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance. Hospital authorities are monitoring their condition, while local authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and follow lightning safety precautions.

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