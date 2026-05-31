4 injured in knife attack at Baranga during mourning ritual, complaint filed

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Four persons were injured in a knife and glass bottle attack in Baranga on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The incident took place when a family had gathered to attend a post-funeral ritual for a deceased relative.

According to the complaint lodged at Baranga Police Station, Lakshmidhar Raula, a resident of Bentapada village under Athagarh police limits who currently lives in Nandankanan Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, had come with his family to the Puri Main Canal near Baranga Block for his mother-in-law’s tenth-day death ritual.

During the ceremony, a youth identified as Papu allegedly rode his motorcycle at high speed through the area. Lakshmidhar’s son Akash objected to the reckless riding and asked him to slow down, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Advertisement

Enraged by the confrontation, Papu reportedly called several associates to the spot and allegedly assaulted the family members. Lakshmidhar and Akash sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife and broken glass bottles. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The accused allegedly fled from the scene after taking away Akash’s motorcycle. Lakshmidhar’s wife, Sukanti, has filed a complaint at Baranga Police Station. Police have registered the case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at house of Paradip Municipal Chairman