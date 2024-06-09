4 injured in group clash over previous enmity in Ganjam

Ganjam: Four people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Bhismagiri under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam district.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Digapahandi medical via 108 ambulance and among the four injured, two persons health deteriorated and were shifted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur.

According to reports, the two group of people attended the Thakurani Jatra in the village at late night and all of sudden there was spat between them and started attacking each other with sharp weapons, following which four people sustained serious injuries.

Later, the Digapahandi police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.