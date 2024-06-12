Chari dwara of Jagannath temple in Puri to open from tomorrow, decided in 1st Cabinet meeting of BJP’s Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: The first Cabinet meeting of newly formed Odisha’s BJP Govt held today chaired by the new CM Mohan Charan Majhi. As many as four important decisions were made in this meeting.

The first decision taken in this first Cabinet meeting was — As promised, from tomorrow onwards all the four gates of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha, will be opened. Tomorrow, the gates will remain opened during the Mangala Alati ritual, announced Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi. The process will go on in the presence of the members of the council of ministers. All the ministers will travel to Puri today night, the CM also informed.

A Corpus fund of Rs will be created for the development and management of Srimandira in Puri. An amount of Rs 500 crore will be kept in this fund.

As promised by the BJP in its manifesto, the process for the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ to be started soon under which each women of the State will be provided with a voucher of Rs 50 thousand. This will be undertaken ‘within 100 days’. Directives have been issued to the WCD Dept to implement it within 100 days.

For the farmers of the State govt soon to introduce the ‘Krushaka Samrudhhi niti’. A committee will soon to be formed regarding the enhancement of the paddy MSP to ₹3100 per quintal. The policy is to be ready after 100 days .