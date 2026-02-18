4 held in Bhubaneswar sword-wielding incident, raids underway to nab Bunty, Varun

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested four members of the ill reputed Bunty–Varun gang in connection with the sword-wielding incident in the capital city of Odisha. The main accused, Bunty and Varun, are still absconding, and raids are being conducted at various places to arrest them.

According to information, Tamando police arrested four persons identified as Sani, Shubham, Kalia and another associate. During the raids, the prime accused Bunty, along with Bablu and another accomplice, managed to escape.

Police said a total of seven persons were involved in the incident. The accused allegedly attacked a fast-food shop at Bhagabanpur under Tamando police limits with swords and also vandalised vehicles in the area yesterday in the evening hours.

Advertisement

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining accused, police added.

Watch the video here: