4 feet long poisonous cobra snake found hidden inside sofa in Odisha’s Bargarh, watch

Bargarh: A four feet long poisonous cobra snake was found hidden inside a sofa recently in Bargarh district of Odisha. The incident took place in a house in ward no. 17 of Bargarh town.

As per reports, Sanjeeb Sahu of Ambapali area under ward no. 17 of Bargarh Municipality was taking rest on the sofa in his house yesterday evening when he heard hissing sound. He tried to trace out the source of the sound but in vain.

However, as then he again attempted to take rest on the sofa the sound was heard again and this time it was vigorous. Now, he was convinced that a snake has slithered into the sofa from somewhere.

Within no time he shouted for help and his family members rushed to the spot. Then a snake helpline member was called for rescue of the snake. By then, a number of people crowded the place to witness the reptile.

After getting call, snake helpline member Raman Kumar Bag reached the house and rescued the cobra. It was observed that the snake had slithered into the cushion of the sofa through a rat hole.

Upon observation the rescued snake was found to be a four feet long poisonous cobra snake.

Bag put the snake inside a bag with the help of his hook and took it away. He later released it to its natural habitat at a lonely place in the nearby forest area.

Watch the video here: