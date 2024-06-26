4-feet long cobra with 7 babies rescued from Jajpur town of Odisha: WATCH

cobra rescued from jajpur

Jajpur Town: A 4-feet long Indian Cobra with seven of its babies were rescued from a house at Katikata village of Dasarathpur Block, Jajpur.

The house belonged to Anshuman Samal who is a resident of the village. Anshuman reportedly spotted a baby cobra and then informed the same to a snake helpline member Pramodh Sahu.

Pramodh’s colleague Jahangir Khan on reaching the scene rescued the cobra with its seven babies. The sighting of the snake is due to the ongoing rainy season and the egg-hatching season combined together.

The snakes were rescued and then released into the local forest says reports. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

