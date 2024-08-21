4 dead, 5 critical in lightning strikes across Odisha

Bhadrak/Dehnkanal/Balasore/Sambalpur: There have been severe lightning strikes across Odisha on Wednesday said reports in which four have been killed and five have been critically injured.

According to reports, two have died dead in lightning strike and two others have been seriously injured. Gauri Das of Agrapada police station of Bhaga Ram village. Two men were working in the field when they were struck by lightning.

Another person identified as Rakesh Thiadi of Khaira police station was critically injured he was taken to Agarpada Hospital where the doctor declared them brought dead. Two people were injured identified as Chanchala Bahal of Haripur and Ramakant Sahu of Gopinathpur and were admitted to Agarpada Hospital. All of them were working in the fields.

A farmer identified as Bhimsen Parida has been struck by lightning in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal. He was also working in the field when the tragedy struck.

Another death has been reported from Nilagiri area of Balasore district where a youth breathed his last. the youth was rushed to the hospital in a 108 ambulance where he breathed his last.

In a lightning strike earlier today, in Sambalpur district of Odisha, as many as three people have been critically injured said reports on Wednesday. All the injured have been rushed to the Sambalpur Sadar Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Shrikant Pradhan, Sapan Munda and Sumanta Majhi. The incident has been reported from Tabala village in Maneshwar block of Sambalpur district. The three people were working in the fields when they were struck by lightning.

According to latest reports, as their condition deteriorated further, they were shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital.