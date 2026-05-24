4 dead, 17 fall sick due to suspected food poising in Odisha’s Sundargarh

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Sundargarh: At least four people died and seventeen others had fallen sick after eating suspected contaminated food at a 10th day death ritual feast in Nuadihi village under Hemagiri block of Sundargarh district. Out of the 17 hospitalized people, four are from Jharsuguda district.

According to sources, the people attending the feast started feeling unwell after eating the food. Four people including two from Nuadihi village and two women from Sunakhain village under Atabira panchayat of Jharsuguda district died while receiving treatment.

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The reason behind the death is suspected to be food poisoning. A 23-month-old baby girl and an 11-year-old minor girl were among the hospitalized people. This incident has cast a pearl of gloom in the local area.

A special team from the Health Department has reached the village to assess the situation and is monitoring the treatment of other affected people. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

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