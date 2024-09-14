4 critical out of 8 as Bolero overturns in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Mohana: As many as 4 persons turned critical out of a total of 8 injured persons on Saturday. These persons sustained injury after a Bolero vehicle overturned in Gajapati district of Odisha today. The accident took place near the Padagan village under Adaba Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, the eight people were travelling in a Bolero vehicle today. They were reportedly returning to Guluba after completing their work in the Court in Mohana.

When the vehicle was crossing Padagan village, the driver of the vehicle somehow lost control over the steering and resultantly the vehicle overturned. As many as 8 people sustained injury in this accident while four of them sustained critical injury. The locals rescued the injured persons and sent the four critical persons to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur.

After getting information, Police personnel from Adaba Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Further investigation of the case is underway.