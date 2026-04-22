4 Census Officials, Including 2 Women, Injured in Attack in Kamakhyanagar

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Dhenkanal: Four census officials, including two women, were injured after being attacked in Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in Mahima Nagar under Ward No. 3 of Kamakhyanagar NAC.

While census work is underway across the state, a group of officials was allegedly attacked in Kamakhyanagar. Four persons were injured in this attack, including two women who sustained serious facial injuries.

According to reports, the accused and his two sons assaulted the census enumerators and damaged the vehicle of one of the lady enumerators.

It has further been alleged that the attackers also chased one of the officials with stones in an attempt to kill him.

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On receiving information, the Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector, Tahsildar, SDPO, and other police officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The accused have been detained, and further inquiry is underway.

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