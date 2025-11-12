4 buses of West Bengal seized from Malatipatapur Bus Stand, Rs 15,46,847 fines imposed

Advertisement

Puri: As many four buses with West Bengal registration numbers were seized from Malatipatapur Bus Stand in Odisha’s Puri district today and a collective fine of Rs 15,46,847 was imposed on the vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of officials of Puri Regional Transport Office (RTO) and special squad of State Transport Authority (STA), Cuttack conducted an inspection at the Malatipatapur Bus Stand today.

During inspections, the officials found four buses (WB 29F6862, WB 11 F7499, WB 73G7501 and WB 29F3088) had evaded huge amount of taxes and did not have valid permits. Following this, the team imposed a collective fine of Rs 15,46,847 on them.

Further probe into the matter is underway.