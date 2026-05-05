4 arrested in brutal attack at fish market in Pipili

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Pipili: In a shocking incident from Kanas area of Puri district in Odisha. Police have arrested four persons in connection with a brutal attack at a local fish market. The accused allegedly chased a man and attacked him with a sharp weapon before attempting to kill him by running a vehicle over him.

The victim has been identified as Mrutyunjay Bhrimal, a resident of Dokanda village under Kanas police limits. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he is currently battling for his life.

According to the preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was carried out due to past enmity.

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According to the eyewitnesses, around 3 to 6 miscreants assaulted Mrutyunjay in broad daylight at the busy fish market.

Further investigation is underway .