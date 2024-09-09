4 arrested for sexual assault of homeless girl in Dhenkanal, see details here

Dhenkanal: In the shocking incident of the sexual assault of homeless girl in Dhenkanal as many as four people have been arrested.

In a heinous incident, a poor and homeless girl was allegedly repeatedly gang-raped by seven men in Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station limits of Odisha. The matter came to light recently only after the victim was found to be seven-months pregnant.

According to reports, the victim and her mentally disabled father were staying in an abandoned Anganwadi Kendra without door due to their homelessness. Taking the advantage of their poverty, the accused persons raped her repeatedly for months, resulting in her becoming seven Months pregnant.

The One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) of Dhenkanal took custody of the gang-rape victim on September 6. However, despite the gravity of the crime, the police allegedly did not initiated suo motu action against the accused, and the District Legal Services Authority also not taken any initiative to provide compensation and support to the victim.

Further detailed probe is underway in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.