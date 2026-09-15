39-year-old woman electrocuted to death in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: A woman was electrocuted to death by an electric wire powered by a solar panel in Bedapada village under Rasola police limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, the deceased identified as 39-year-old Upama Behera of Bedapada village. Upama was going to the bathroom when she electrocuted by an electric wire powered by a solar panel.

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She died on the road while being rushed to the Dhenkanal hospital for treatment.

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