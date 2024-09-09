38 vehicles seized in Bhubaneswar during drive against drunken driving

Bhubaneswar: As many as 38 vehicles were seized in Bhubaneswar during a special drive against drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” by the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack last night.

The drive was carried out under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police, Sanjeeb Panda, and DCP Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh and DCP Traffic, Tapas Ku. Das, with active participation from multiple police stations across Bhubaneswar, including, Nayapalli, Infocity, Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Nandankanan, and Traffic P.S. I & II.

A meticulously planned operation targeted 9 vulnerable points across Bhubaneswar, deploying 2 platoons as additional support forces under the leadership of DCP Traffic, Tapas Das, and ACP Traffic Jayant Ku Dora.

The results were significant, with a total of 38 vehicles seized for drunken driving. The Traffic P.S. I & II were particularly active by seizing 30 vehicles, including high-end models like Vehicle like BMW, Thar, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, Innova, etc are seized in this drive.

Among these, Traffic P.S-I seized 8 four-wheeler vehicles, including one four-wheeler involved in reverse riding. Traffic P.S-II seized 22 vehicles, of which 18 were four-wheelers, 4 were two-wheelers, with 3 of these vehicles involved in reverse riding and dangerous drunken driving.

Criminal cases have been filed against 3 individuals who were found to be heavily intoxicated and detected them in reverse riding with dangerous driving, with some even attempting to run over police personnel.

The Commissionerate Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for those found guilty of drunken driving. Offenders will be required to pay fines in court and obtain a release order before reclaiming their seized vehicles.

Twin City Police Commissioner, Sri Sanjeeb Panda, emphasized the importance of road safety and urged the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. He stated, “The safety of our citizens is our top priority. We urge everyone to refrain from drunken driving, as it poses significant danger not only to the violators but also to the public on the road.”