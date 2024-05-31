38 including 22 women arrested for attacking police in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: As many as 38 persons including 22 women have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged attack on an SDPO and other police personnel in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

A resident of Belapal village under Badasahi police station of the district was reportedly attacked by two brothers over a land dispute yesterday. Tension ran high in the village after some villagers came in support of him and staged a road blockade demanding arrest of the siblings.

The agitator got angry as police neither took any action nor came to discuss with them till late evening. However, when Betanoti SDPO Sudarshan Das and Badasahi police station IIC Uma Shankar Nayak along with a team of cops reached the village to pacify the villagers and request them to withdraw the road blockade, the locals launched an attack on them.

According reports, the SDPO and a woman ASI sustained injuries while the IIC’s hand was fractured following the attack. On being informed about the attack on the police team, additional police force was rushed to the spot. Seeing the arrival of the police force, the villagers dispersed.

Later, the injured police personnel were rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada for treatment.

Police launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case and arrested 38 villagers today and forwarded them to court.