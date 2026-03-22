37 new roads to be constructed in Bhubaneswar for decongestion

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Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years, the state government has prepared a big plan to permanently solve the growing congestion and traffic problems in Bhubaneswar city, informed Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

According to Harichandan, a total of 37 new roads, including new ring roads and flyovers, will be constructed in Bhubaneswar for decongestion. This works will be carried out under the Capital Road Development Programme.

He further said that this master plan has been prepared as congestion on the roads in Bhubaneswar has increased due to new commercial establishments, industries and educational institutions.

However, in the first phase, priority will be given to 20 important road works. The road connecting Saliasahi to Chunukoli Basti will be completed in the next 15 days.

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Besides, a 38-km long road will be constructed from Barang to Jatni which will act as a ‘mini ring road’ between Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jatni, the Minister informed.

This apart, an elevated corridor will be constructed from Kalinga Studio Chack to Hospital and from Khandagiri to Gandamunda, he mentioned.

A huge ring road of 140 km will be constructed outside the city, so that heavy vehicles can go outside the state capital city without entering it, Harichandan said adding that an underpass will be constructed at AG Square, roads near AIIMS, Patiaa, Infocity and KIIT areas will be widened for better and hustle-free connectivity.