37 Maoists including two top Maoist leaders surrender

Malkangiri: 37 hardcore Maoists, including two top leaders, Koyada Sambai alias Azad and Appasi Narayan alias Ramesh, have surrendered to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). The Maoists, from the Chhattisgarh Maoist organization, surrendered at a ceremony in Hyderabad today.

The surrendered Maoists include 3 state committee members, 3 divisional committee members (DVCM), 9 area committee members, and 22 party members. Except for 2 cadres from Andhra, all the remaining Maoists are from Bijapur and Sukuma districts of Chhattisgarh. They were all associates of top Maoist leader Hidma.

Azad, a central committee member of the Maoists, stated that they surrendered due to fear after encountering Hidma. The Telangana DGP has informed that the surrendered Maoists will likely receive rehabilitation benefits and other incentives.