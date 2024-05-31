36,000 police personnel to be deployed in last phase of voting in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least 36,000police personnel have been deployed to provide security for the last phase of the election in Odisha. The sensitive booths will be the central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). As many as 126 companies of CAPF will be deployed.

Police DG Arun Sarangi said this in a press meet held in the afternoon on Friday. 255 flying squads and 843 mobile squads will be deployed. Police are ready and shall maintain law and order. He said that the EVM will be kept in a two-tier security system.

The last phase of voting in Odisha has the highest number of voters and the fate of as many as 460 candidates will be tested, said the Chief Election Officer. According to reliable reports, the last phase of vote will take place on June 1 that is Saturday in which as many as more than one crore voters will cast their votes, informed the CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

In the last round of elections, about one crore voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates. Out of total 99 lakh 61 thousand voters, 55 lakh 88 thousand are men. Further as many as 48 lakh 72 thousand women voters.

Polling will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm in the last phase voting in Odisha. 10,882 polling stations have been established in the last phase of voting. While there are more than 1400 Sakhi (pink) booths specifically for women. Reports say that 20 percent booths have been designated as ideal booths.

As many as 70,000 polling staff have been engaged in this phase. The polling partis have left for their respective booths, the CEO informed. Odisha Chief Election Officer said that 125 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will be deployed along with the state police to maintain peace and order during the elections.

It is further worth mentioning that, Sec.144 is to be imposed in eight assembly constituencies of Mayurbhanj in Odisha to maintain law and order for the voting on Saturday. This shall be done and to ensure conduct of peaceful, free and fair poll during the Simultaneous General Election to Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly 2024.

Sec 144 in Mayurbhanj shall be imposed in Baripada, Kaptipada, Bamanghaty (Rairangpur), Panchpir (Karanjia) All possible steps shall be taken to prevent breach of peace during the ensuing election.