36 IAS Posts Lie Vacant in Odisha, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Tells Assembly

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is dealing with an administrative staff crunch, as 36 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) posts remain unfilled across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared the details on Monday in a written reply to the Odisha Assembly. He stated that the state has an approved strength of 248 IAS officers, but 36 of those positions are currently empty.

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Out of the 212 officers the state does have in service, 25 are away on central government deputation. That leaves only 187 IAS officers on the ground to run state departments and district administrations.

Majhi assured the House that the government is taking timely action to address the gap. He said the empty posts will be filled through two regular routes: direct recruitment and internal promotions.

The Chief Minister’s reply did not list which departments are currently missing these officers.