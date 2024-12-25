350 pangolin scales weighing 1.8 kg seized in Odisha’s Nuapada district

Khariar: A special team of the Khariar Forest Department conducted raid in Junapani village under Khariar Forest range in Nuapada district of Odisha on Wednesday. Three poachers involved in the incident have been arrested.

A total of 350 pangolin scales weighing 1.8 kg were seized during the raid.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Lalmohan Tandi of Bhimakhol village in Khariar block, Balaram Bhue of Kotamal village and Markanda Bag of Shagunbhadi village in Sinapali block.

As per reports, today, the special team of the Forest Department nabbed the culprits when an illegal deal was underway to sell pangolin scales.

The forest department has registered a case against these three accused and they were forwarded to the Court.

Watch the video here: