35 students fall sick after consuming dinner at PM Shri School in Koraput

Koraput: As many as 35 students at PM Shri School hostel at Siribeda under Baipariguda block of Koraput district have been hospitalised after reportedly consuming hostel dinner.

As per reports, some students, who were residing in the school hostel, complained of severe abdominal pain after dinner at around 9.30 pm.

On being informed, school headmaster, immediately rushed the students to Baipariguda Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, medical teams from Baipariguda and Ramgiri visited the school hostel and examined the remaining students. Doctors said that the exact cause of the illness will be confirmed only after medical tests are completed.

The condition of the students undergoing treatment is stated to be stable, officials said.