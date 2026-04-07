3324 LPG gas cylinders seized in Odisha; 314 cases registered, 5 arrested

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government which has launched a crackdown against illegal black marketing of LPG cylinders in the State following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reportedly seized a total of 3324 LPG gas cylinders so far and arrested five persons.

As per the data shared by the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department on its X handle, till date inspections were carried out at 1814 locations across the state during which 3324 LPG gas cylinders were seized.

While a total of 314 cases have registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 19 FIRs were registered by the police who also arrested five persons for their involvement in the illegal activities.

Advertisement

Apart from sharing the data, the department also warned to continue further such raids and take strict actions against unscrupulous traders who have been creating an artificial shortage of gas cylinders in the state and selling them at exorbitant prices.

Also Read: 160 LPG gas cylinders seized in Rourkela