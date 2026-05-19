33 plots, farm house spread over 9 acres, 1 market complex unearthed from R&B AEE who began his service with Rs 6,000 salary

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Bhawanipatana: Acting on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance today launched simultaneous raids at six locations linked to Bhubaneswar Sabar, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the R&B Division in Bhawanipatna.

During house searches so far, the vigilance sleuths unearthed assets in the name of Sabar and his family members worth multiple crores of rupees which included 33 plots, farm house spread over 9 acres and 1 market complex.

The following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sabar and his family members;

One double storeyed building with area approx 4500 Sqft over plot No.1479/8407 at Gosanimunda, Bhawanipatana Town. One double storeyed building with area approx 2625 Sqft located at Kusumkhunti, Koksara, Dist-Kalahandi. One double storeyed (under construction) building with area 4228 Sqft at Moter chhak, Koksara. Another double storeyed building (under construction) with area approx 1300 Sqft located at Kusumkhunti, Koksara, Dist-Kalahandi. One Market complex having 8 cabins with area 2214 Sqft at Moter chhak, Koksara. One farm house spread over 9 acres at Kitpadar, near Bhawanipatana town. 33 plots to an extent of area Ac. 39.64 dcml on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna & Koksara.

A piece of land vide plot No.50 & 199, Khata No.14 with area 4 acre at Talabelagaon, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.32/33, Khata No.75/91 with area Ac 1.81 dcml at Kutenpadar, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.1958, 1964, 1965, 2009 & 2010, Khata No.117 with area Ac 0.96 dcml at Moter, Koksara

A piece of land vide plot No.66 & 203, Khata No.95 with area Ac 0.08 dcml at Dwarsuni, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.68/431, Khata No.134/68 with area Ac 0.08 dcml at Dwarsuni, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.185, 186 & 201, Khata No.56 with area Ac 2.03 dcml at Kitpadar, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.170, 178 & 179, Khata No.08 with area Ac 2.130 dcml at Kitpadar, Dist-Kalahandi

A piece of land vide plot No.174, 175 & 176, Khata No.04 with area Ac 1.85 dcml at Kitpadar, Dist-Kalahandi

A piece of land vide plot No.171, 172 & 173, Khata No.40 with area Ac 2.12 dcml at Kitpadar, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.177, Khata No.64 with area Ac 1.80 dcml at Kitpadar, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.66, Khata No.95 with area Ac 1.80 dcml at Dwarsuni, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.96, 97, 98, 99 & 100, 87/1157, 101/1380, Khata No.201/232 with area Ac 20.9 dcml at Dwarsuni, Dist-Kalahandi.

A piece of land vide plot No.405, Khata No.20 with area Ac 0.08 dcml at Dwarsuni, Dist-Kalahandi.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/farm house/market complex/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

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Bank, Postal deposits and other investments in financial instruments are being ascertained. 1 four wheeler (Hyundai Creta).

Searches continuing. Further report follows.

What surprised everyone the most is that Bhubaneswar Sabar, who entered into government service with initial salary Rs 6,000, could accumulate property worth several crores.

Have a look at his service details:

Bhubaneswar Sabar (DOB-26.06.1979) joined in Service on 01.07.1999 as Jr.Engineer and was posted to R&B, Sunabeda Section under R&B Division, Koraput with initial salary Rs 6,000. He continued there till 2003.

Thereafter, he was posted to the R&B Nabarangpur section from 2003 to 2006.

From 2007 to 2013 R&B Section-II, Bhawanipatna, Dist-Kalahandi.

Then, he was promoted to the rank of A.E in the year 2013 and continued at R&B Section-II, Bhawanipatna, Dist-Kalahandi.

He was promoted to the rank of AEE and was posted to R&B Sub Division, Dharmagarh, Dist-Kalahandi from 2016 to 2024.

He was again promoted to the rank of Executive Engineer in March 2024 and is continuing as such at R&B Sub Division, Dharmagarh, Dist-Kalahandi.

He is also holding the additional charge of Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Bhawniapatna from January 2025 to till date.