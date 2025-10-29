33 Blocks, 11 urban areas affected due to cyclone Montha: Minister

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Montha’ has affected 33 blocks and 11 urban areas of Odisha. The district administrations will start work on damage assessment from tomorrow and the collectors will submit report on in 72 hours – Odisha Revenue and disaster management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Wednesday.

In case of house damage, a survey will be conducted and compensation will be paid immediately. The officer will ask for bank account number during the assessment. Later, the compensation will be paid immediately online, the Minister said.

Minister Suresh Pujari said that the state government started advance preparations in view of the possible cyclone. All departments had started advance preparations. Arrangements were also made so that no one would get affected by landslide.

Advertisement

More than 19,000 people were shifted to shelters. More than 2,000 pregnant women were also shifted to health centers. The road blockage was removed in a very short time, said Minister Suresh Pujari.

Also read: ASHA worker dies while returning home after hearing Bhagabat Katha in Keonjhar