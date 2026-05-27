32-Year-old drug mafia Papun Majhi injured in Bhubaneswar encounter

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Bhubaneswar: Notorious criminal and alleged drug mafia Papun Majhi was injured in a police encounter carried out by the Special Crime Unit near Arisol under Infovalley police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Papun, a native of Jagannath Prasad area in Ganjam district of Odisha, had been residing in the Dumuduma area of the capital city. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about illegal narcotics trade, the Special Crime Unit conducted a raid in the area.

According to police sources, the accused attempted to flee after noticing the police team and allegedly opened fire at the personnel. In retaliation and self-defence, the police fired back, during which Papun sustained a bullet injury on his right leg.

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Following the encounter, he was initially admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for primary treatment and was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced medical care.

Police said the 32-year-old accused had been active in the criminal world for nearly 17 years. He was allegedly involved in several serious crimes, including theft, bomb attacks, drug trafficking and murder cases.

More than 30 criminal cases are reportedly registered against him at Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Bharatpur, Nayagarh and several other police stations across Odisha. Officials said the encounter is part of the ongoing statewide crackdown against organised crime and hardcore criminals.