32 dismissed from Puri Srimandira Administrative office

Puri: As many as 32 officers/ workers have been dismissed from the Puri Srimandira Administrative office, informed chief administrator Arvind Padhy on Saturday.

It was informed that the administration of the Puri Shreemandira had become a rehabilitation center for some officers. 32 retired employees/ senior officials from administrative and revenue sectors had been appointed as OSD here. They were playing a key role and were making decisions.

Steps have been taken by the Srimandira administration to retire them.

However, apart from these 32, still there many retired employees are working in the Nitikanti sector. While discussion is also going about their dismissal, it is being shown that in their absence there will be mismatch in the rituals.