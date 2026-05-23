31st Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship to begin at KIIT University from tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: The 31st Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship 2026 will begin at KIIT University from tomorrow. The championship will be held from tomorrow to the 29th May. This was informed by the Baseball Association of Odisha in a press conference today.

The competition is being organized in collaboration with the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) and the Baseball Association of Odisha (BAO). About 20 boys’ and 18 girls’ teams from different states across the country are participating in this championship, in which about 1,000 competitors including players, officials and volunteers will participate.

While all the matches of the competition will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis, due to the intense heat, matches will be held only in the morning and evening hours. After the conclusion of the championship, a total of 120 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded, along with individual awards such as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best Pitcher, Hitter, Catcher, Best Organized Team and Best Umpire.

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KIIT and KISS Sports Director General Dr. Gaganendhu Das, BAO President Prabodh Mohanty, and ABFI President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty were present at today’s press conference.

Watch the video here: