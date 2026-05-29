31st Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship 2026 concludes at KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: The 31st Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship 2026 concluded successfully today at the KIIT & KISS University Playgrounds, Bhubaneswar, after six days of exciting competition among some of the most promising young baseball players from across the country.

Organized by the Baseball Association of Odisha (BAO) under the aegis of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), the championship witnessed outstanding performances, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm from participating teams in both boys’ and girls’ categories.

The closing ceremony was graced by Padma Shri Dillip Kumar Tirkey, President, Hockey India; Samir Mohanty, President, Odisha Olympic Association; Niranjan Patnaik, Chairman, Baseball Association of Odisha; Dr. Prabodh Mohanty, President, Baseball Association of Odisha; Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President, Amateur Baseball Federation of India; Arvind Kumar, Secretary General, Amateur Baseball Federation of India and Sibananda Pradhan, Secretary, Baseball Association of Odisha.

Welcoming the dignitaries, players, officials, and spectators, Dr. Prabodh Mohanty, President, Baseball Association of Odisha, expressed his gratitude to the Amateur Baseball Federation of India, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and entire sports department of University, participating state associations, technical officials, volunteers, and supporters for making the championship a grand success.

He highlighted the steady growth of baseball in Odisha and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to developing the sport at the grassroots level. Sibananda Pradhan, Secretary, Baseball Association of Odisha, presented the championship report and provided an overview of the successful conduct of the tournament.

Addressing the gathering, Niranjan Patnaik, Chairman, Baseball Association of Odisha, congratulated all the participating teams and appreciated the discipline.

Samir Mohanty, President, Odisha Olympic Association, praised the efforts of the Baseball Association of Odisha in promoting and developing baseball in the state. He lauded the high standard of competition witnessed during the championship and stated that the Odisha Olympic Association would positively consider granting affiliation to the Baseball Association of Odisha, a move that would further strengthen the development and recognition of baseball in the state.

In his inspiring address, Tirkey encouraged the young athletes to remain focused on their goals and emphasized that success in sports can only be achieved through hard work, dedication, patience, and discipline. He highlighted the immense opportunities available in baseball at the international level and expressed confidence that Indian baseball players possess the talent and potential to excel in prestigious events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games, bringing glory to the nation in the years to come.

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A special highlight of the closing ceremony was the felicitation of Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the growth and promotion of baseball in India.

The felicitation was carried out by Dipesh Solanki, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Diamond Dreams Academy, USA, who appreciated Mohanty’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment towards the development of baseball at the grassroots, national, and international levels.

The gesture reflected the growing international recognition of Indian baseball and the strengthening collaboration between baseball development initiatives in India and abroad.

The championship concluded with the presentation of trophies, medals, and individual awards.

In the Boys’ category, Chhattisgarh emerged as Champions, while Maharashtra secured the Runners-Up position and Punjab finished in Third Place.

In the Girls’ category, Maharashtra claimed the Championship title, Chhattisgarh finished as Runners-Up, and Odisha secured Third Place. All the former international players from Odisha were felicitated.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Anjan Kumar Khuntia, Convenor then the formal declaration of the championship’s closure, and the march-out of the participating teams occurred.

The office bearers of Baseball Association Odisha –Debabrata Samal, Subhash Swain and Narayana Sahoo were present in the function. The following organised and coordinated the function –Abhisekh Sharma, Aurobin Rath, Arabinda Khuntia, Rudrakesh Jena, Mahesh Malla and Kalinga das.