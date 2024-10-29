301 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar; 3 persons nabbed

Bhubaneswar: The Excise officials today seized 301 grams of brown sugar from Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar City today and arrested three drug peddlers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials conducted a raid near the water tank of the Bapuji Nagar and seized the contraband from their possessions. A scooty was also recovered from them.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court after medical examination and paper works later today, said sources adding that the market value of the seized brown sugar is expected to be worth Rs 30 lakh.