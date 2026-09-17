3,000 students from KISS participate in blood donation camp held to mark PM Modi’s birthday

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Bhubaneswar: At the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University, the spirit of giving came alive as the students came forward to donate blood on the occasion of the 76th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Around 3,000 students of KISS participated in the blood donation camp organised by the Government of Odisha, turning the occasion into a meaningful act of service and solidarity.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi joined the programme and interacted with the students, appreciating their participation and wishing them success in their academic pursuits and future endeavours.

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For KISS, every act of giving is an opportunity to serve, and our students marked the occasion by giving something that can make a life-saving difference.

This apart, the 40,000 tribal students of the university came together with smiles, gratitude and heartfelt prayers and celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday.