Sudden flood in Brahmani river leaves 300 school students trapped in Kendrapada
A sudden injection of flood water in the Brahmani river has left around 300 students trapped inside the Kulasahi residental school in Kendrapada.
Kendrapada: A sudden injection of flood water in the Brahmani river has left around 300 students trapped inside the Kulasahi residential school in Pattamundai area of Kendrapada district on Sunday.
According to sources, the students were inside the school when the water level of the Brahmani river rose swiftly and surrounded the educational institute and nearby areas.
As the whole area got submerged in water, the students could not leave the school premises and are trapped.