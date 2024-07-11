30 Odisha drivers to drive cars in Japan, to get thick salary

Jajpur: In a first, as many as 30 Odisha drivers have been selected to drive cars in Japan. They have been selected from four heavy vehicle driving training centers established by Odisha government. Majority of the drivers are selected from the Driving Training Institute in Chhatia, Jajpur district.

As many as 180 drivers passed out of 4 heavy vehicle training centers established by Odisha government participated in the selection. In the first phase, 30 riders from Odisha have been selected to get an opportunity to work in Japan.

Majority of riders from Heavy vehicle Training Institute in Chhatia, Jajpur district have been selected to go to Japan. The institute has modern training facilities, instructors, driving track, air-conditioned classrooms, hostel etc. That is why the trainees have expressed gratitude to the government as they are considered worthy of better training.

The recruitment process was conducted by the representative church of Japan and the country’s leading organization Navis HR. These drivers will depart from Bengal before going to Japan. There, they will be trained in the language, behavior and policies of Japan. Their passports and visas will be arranged.

In this regard, the government will bear the cost of 2 lakh 30 thousand rupees per driver.

Odisha is the first state in the country to create such innovative jobs for vehicle drivers. The State Minister of Commerce and Transport felicitated and congratulated the drivers in an event organized at the Kharvel Bhawan, Bhubaneswar yesterday for such success.

Report: Abineswar Satpathy, Kalinga TV, Jajpur