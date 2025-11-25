3 youths killed after two bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Balangir district

Advertisement

Balangir: In a tragic incident, as many as three youths were killed in a fatal accident in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Budhipadar village on the Balangir-Sambalpur road under Loisingha Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ketan Bariha and Suraj from Bargarh district, while the other has been identified as a resident of Loisingha area in Balangir district.

The Loisingha police are investigating the matter while further probe is underway.