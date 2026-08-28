3 young boys drown in Brahmani River; 2 recused by locals, another still missing

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Jajpur: As many as three young boys drowned in Brahmani River while they were bathing near the Jenapur-Jabara Bramhani Bridge in Jajpur district on Friday. But fortunately, two of them were rescued by the locals while search operation is still underway to trace the missing boy.

One Pratap Dalai of Jenapur area had reportedly gone to the river along with two of his friends to take bath in the afternoon. After the trio entered the river, they were being swept away by the heavy current of the water.

Some locals, who were near the spot, immediately swung into action after noticing the trio being getting swept away and managed to rescue two of them. However, the third boy, Pratap, went missing as he could not be rescued by them.

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Later, a team of local firefighters reached the spot after getting information and launched a search operation to trace and rescue Pratap from the river. However, he remained untraceable till the filing of this reports.

A huge crowd of local residents along with some commuters had gathered on the bank of the Brahmani river with lot of anxiousness while rescue and search operation was underway with all of them wishing for the safety of Pratap.