3-year-old drowns to death in pond in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Anandapur: In a tragic incident a 3-year-old baby boy was killed after drowning in a pond in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The sad incident took place in the Bramhanikala village under Nandipada Police Station limits in Anandapur Sub-division of the district.

The deceased kid has been identified as Sai Sudhanshu, the son of Sarat Behera.

As per reports, the child was playing near their house. However, as he did not return home for long, the family members searched for him here and there but in vain.

Later, some people found the body in a pond that is located in the backside of a garden. The locals immediately fished out the child from the pond water and rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Salania. As his health condition deteriorated he was then shifted to Anandapur hospital. However, the doctors there declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the whole village after the sad demise of the infant.