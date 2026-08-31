3-year-old boy, woman killed in separate wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Odisha

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Sambalpur/Kendujhar: Incessant rain has turned fatal in Odisha, claiming the lives of a three-year-old boy and a woman in two separate wall collapse incidents in Sambalpur and Kendujhar districts of Odisha.

In Sambalpur, a three-year-old was tragically crushed after a mud wall collapsed at the Gobindpur New Colony of Kuchinda area. The child died on Sunday after being buried under the collapsed wall at the rented property.

As per reports, the boy, identified as Rajbir Kharsel, is a son of Vivek Kharsel of Gamhapali village under the Pukhrasale panchayat of the Kolabira block.

Vivek was working at Jharsuguda, while his wife, Ranjulata was with the couple’s son, Rajbir, in a rented house that belonged to Gitanjali Patra at the Gobindpur New Colony.

The incident took place while heavy rains hammered down at the area. After hearing the sudden sound, a mud wall at the rented residence fell off and was collapsed after that. Following which, young locals ran and helped to pull Rajbir out of the collapsed wall.

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After 45 minutes of the search operation, he was safely rescued and rushed to Gobindpur Hospital, where he was announced.

Meanwhile in Kendujhar, a woman was killed as a wall fell off at her home while she was sleeping.

The deceased has been identified as Purnima Mahanta, wife of Ghasiram Mahanta from Raigudi village of Karanjia panchayat in Champua block

The two tragic incidents have left the respective areas in mourning. The families of the deceased are now seeking immediate government assistance.

Also read: Baragada Schools To Remain Closed Today Amid Red Warning For Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall